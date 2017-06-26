Man killed while crossing Tropicana near UNLV

Metropolitan police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian collision near the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m, on Tropicana Avenue near Maryland Parkway Monday.

Police said a 1999 Ford SUV was driving west on Tropicana when the driver collided with a male pedestrian crossing the street.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Tropicana is shut down in both directions between Maryland Parkway & Wilbur.

Stay with FOX5 News this morning for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.