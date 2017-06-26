2 people shot and killed after argument in northeast Valley neig - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

2 people shot and killed after argument in northeast Valley neighborhood

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Las Vegas Metro police investigate a shooting that left two people dead Sunday night (Austin Turner/FOX5). Las Vegas Metro police investigate a shooting that left two people dead Sunday night (Austin Turner/FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas police are investigating an incident involving two people who were shot and killed Sunday night in the northeast Valley. 

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 4400 block of Wendy Lane, near Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard shortly after 7 p.m., according to Metro Lt. Dan McGrath. 

On arrival, the bodies of two victims were discovered. 

The preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting may have stemmed from an argument over a game of dominos. 

Police do not have anyone in custody at this time. 

