2 people shot and killed after argument in northeast Valley neighborhood

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly traffic collision that occurred in the northeast part of town Saturday night.More >
Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly traffic collision that occurred in the northeast part of town Saturday night.More >
A child died Friday night following a drowning scare at a Henderson water park on June 18.More >
A child died Friday night following a drowning scare at a Henderson water park on June 18.More >
Las Vegas Metro police are investigating what caused a vehicle crash that left two people dead and two others injured in the northeast Valley on Saturday night.More >
Las Vegas Metro police are investigating what caused a vehicle crash that left two people dead and two others injured in the northeast Valley on Saturday night.More >
A barricade situation Saturday morning on the Las Vegas Strip ends with one person in police custody.More >
A barricade situation Saturday morning on the Las Vegas Strip ends with one person in police custody.More >
Metro is investigating a domestic dispute that turned into a deadly shooting late Saturday night in northwest Las Vegas.More >
Metro is investigating a domestic dispute that turned into a deadly shooting late Saturday night in northwest Las Vegas.More >
A Texas mother whose two children died of heat exposure after she left them in a car was arrested Friday, local authorities said.More >
A Texas mother whose two children died of heat exposure after she left them in a car was arrested Friday, local authorities said.More >
Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in the central part of town Saturday morning.More >
Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in the central part of town Saturday morning.More >