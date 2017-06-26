2 people shot and killed after argument in northeast Valley neighborhood

Las Vegas police are investigating an incident involving two people who were shot and killed Sunday night in the northeast Valley.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 4400 block of Wendy Lane, near Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard shortly after 7 p.m., according to Metro Lt. Dan McGrath.

On arrival, the bodies of two victims were discovered.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting may have stemmed from an argument over a game of dominos.

Police do not have anyone in custody at this time.

