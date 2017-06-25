Vegas FD battles heat, flames at 2-alarm apartment fire - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Vegas FD battles heat, flames at 2-alarm apartment fire

Charleston Garden Apartment building damaged in fire on June 25, 2017. (Austin Turner/FOX5) Charleston Garden Apartment building damaged in fire on June 25, 2017. (Austin Turner/FOX5)
Firefighters were called to the scene of an active blaze in east Las Vegas Sunday afternoon.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to heavy smoke and flames showing from a building inside the Charleston Garden Apartments at about 12:15 p.m.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire once at the scene and reported no injuries in the incident.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, according to officials, and up to 50 residents may be displaced as a result of the fire.

