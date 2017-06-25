Vegas FD battles heat, flames at 2-alarm apartment fire

Firefighters were called to the scene of an active blaze in east Las Vegas Sunday afternoon.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to heavy smoke and flames showing from a building inside the Charleston Garden Apartments at about 12:15 p.m.

F3H 2-Alarm fire at Charleston Garden Apts 4850 E Charleston Bl fire in 2nd flr apt, crews arriving & attacking. PIO1 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) June 25, 2017

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire once at the scene and reported no injuries in the incident.

UPDATE: KNOCKDOWN, fire is out, checkN for hot spots, confined to 2 upstrs units, not in attic, 2nd alarm was due to heat, no inj's PIO1 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) June 25, 2017

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, according to officials, and up to 50 residents may be displaced as a result of the fire.

