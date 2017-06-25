Vegas PD: 1 dead in officer-involved shooting

Crime tape marks the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting on June 25, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)

Metro is investigating a domestic dispute that turned into a deadly shooting late Saturday night in northwest Las Vegas.

Police said they responded to the 6500 block of Assembly Drive, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Torrey Pines Drive, to investigate reports of a shooting just after 9:30 p.m.

Arriving officers located a woman at that location who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound stemming from a domestic dispute at a nearby residence.

Authorities then went to the original scene of the shooting, 1900 block of Bookbinder Road, when they encountered a man with a handgun inside the home.

Officers attempted to make contact with this person, but could not do so as he began firing multiple rounds according to Metro.

SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams were called to the scene to assist when it was learned that a 4-year-old girl was also inside the residence.

Officials said they were made aware of the subject having access to six different firearms and the situation was upgraded to a hostage barricade incident.

Just after midnight, Metro said SWAT entered the home and gunfire was exchanged. The man was shot in the process and transported to the University Medical Center where he later died.

The 4-year-old child was rescued by officers and unharmed in the incident according to authorities.

This was the 10th Metro officer-involved shooting of 2017.

