2 Las Vegas teens killed in DUI-related crash

Metro at the scene of a fatal traffic collision in northeast Las Vegas on June 24, 2017. (Austin Turner/FOX5)

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly traffic collision that occurred in the northeast part of town Saturday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of Judson Avenue and Marion Drive just before 10 p.m. with reports of a vehicle accident.

Metro said a 2000 Ford Expedition ran a stop sign at the intersection and collided with a 2016 Kia Soul.

Four occupants were in the Kia, including two juveniles in the back seat, according to police. The driver and front passenger suffered minor injuries, but the 14-year-old and 16-year-old boys were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Authorities said the man behind the wheel of the Expedition was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

This was the 70th and 71st traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro in 2017.

The names of the two killed in this crash will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office once family has been notified.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.