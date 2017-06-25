2 killed, 2 injured in northeast Valley crash

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating what caused a vehicle crash that left two people dead and two others injured in the northeast Valley on Saturday night.

Officers responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision on Judson Avenue and Marion Drive, near Lake Mead and Nellis Boulevards at 9:57 p.m. On arrival, two males were declared deceased and two females were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, according to Lt. Ken Romaine.

All directions of the intersection are shut down pending the investigation.

No further details were available at this time.

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for further developments.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.