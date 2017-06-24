Fire crews battle flames at North Las Vegas recycling plant

Two Las Vegas area fire departments joined forces to battle flames at a North Las Vegas recycling center Saturday afternoon.

According to the official Twitter account of Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, crews teamed up with the North Las Vegas fire department in response to a 2-alarm fire at the SA Recycling plant located on 5900 Range Road.

@LasVegasFD assisting @NLVFirePIO at 2-Alarm recycling plant fire on Range Rd. 2nd 2-alarm recycle plant fire in 2 days @LasVegasFD gone to. — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) June 24, 2017

A call made to the spokesperson of NLVFD was not immediately returned.

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for further developments.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.