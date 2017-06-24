Fire crews battle flames at North Las Vegas recycling plant - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Fire crews battle flames at North Las Vegas recycling plant

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Two Las Vegas area fire departments joined forces to battle flames at a North Las Vegas recycling center Saturday afternoon. 

According to the official Twitter account of Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, crews teamed up with the North Las Vegas fire department in response to a 2-alarm fire at the SA Recycling plant located on 5900 Range Road. 

A call made to the spokesperson of NLVFD was not immediately returned. 

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for further developments. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.