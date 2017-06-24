Boy dies after drowning scare at Cowabunga Bay

A child died Friday night following a drowning scare at a Henderson water park on June 18.

Last Sunday evening, 8-year-old Daquan Bankston was pulled from a pool by lifeguards after nearly drowning at Cowabunga Bay located near Galleria Drive and Gibson Road, according to a spokesperson for Henderson Fire.

Lifeguards performed CPR on the boy until emergency crews arrived at 6:20 p.m. He was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Bankston was later pronounced deceased by the Clark County Coroner at 9:31 p.m. on Friday night at Sunrise Hospital.

A cause of death was not immediately available.

