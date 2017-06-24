PD: Barricade situation at Cosmopolitan Las Vegas

Police are working a barricade situation on the Las Vegas Strip Saturday morning.

Metro said they were called to the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas hotel-casino, located on Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, for reports of a stolen vehicle before 9:30 a.m.

Officers located the car inside the parking garage of the property, but the man inside the vehicle is refusing to exit according to Metro.

Authorities said SWAT has not been called to the scene, as the situation remains active with no immediate evacuations announced.

