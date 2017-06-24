1 in custody after barricade at Cosmopolitan Las Vegas

A barricade situation Saturday morning on the Las Vegas Strip ends with one person in police custody.

Metro said they were called to the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas hotel, located on Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, for reports of an attempted carjacking in the valet area just after 8 a.m.

Arriving officers located the suspect in a car inside the parking garage of the property, but he refused to exit the vehicle according to Metro.

Authorities updated the situation just after 12:30 p.m. and reported the man was in police custody after a prolonged barricade situation.

The hotel and casino were not affected by the incident, according to authorities, as it was contained to the valet and garage area.

Guests were advised to avoid that portion of the hotel while the police had an active scene.

Metro did not release any further information immediately following the incident.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.