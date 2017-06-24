Driver arrested for DUI in deadly crash near UNLV

Metro at the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Flamingo Road on June 24, 2017. (LVACS)

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in the central part of town Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the intersection of Flamingo Road and Cambridge Street at about 7:45 a.m. with reports of a traffic accident.

Police said a 55-year old woman was crossing Flamingo, outside of the nearby crosswalk, when she was struck by a 2005 Honda Accord.

She was transported to Sunrise Hospital but was pronounced deceased by medical personnel according to Metro.

Officers said the 23-year-old driver of the Honda was booked into the Clark County Detention Center after he failed a field sobriety test and is facing a DUI-Death charge.

This was the 69th traffic related fatality investigated by Metro in 2017.

The identity of the woman killed in this crash will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after family has been notified.

