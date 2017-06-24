Deadly auto-pedestrian crash near UNLV

Metro at the scene of a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Flamingo Road on June 24, 2017. (LVACS)

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in the central part of town Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the intersection of Flamingo Road and Cambridge Street at about 7:45 a.m. with reports of a traffic accident.

Police said the vehicle struck a female pedestrian at that intersection and the woman has since been pronounced deceased in the collision.

Authorities have road closures at the scene of the crash and drivers were urged to avoid the area.

