Golden Knights pick 3 first-rounders in inaugural NHL Entry Draft

Cody Glass is the first ever Golden Knights pick in the NHL Entry Draft. (FOX5)

CHICAGO - The Vegas Golden Knights made its first ever selections in the first round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft at the United Center in Chicago Friday. The selections were announced by Vegas Golden Knights General Manager George McPhee.

"I thought it went really well,” General Manager George McPhee said about the draft. “We got two skilled centers and a very skilled defenseman and we still have three picks in the second round. We had contemplated doing a few different things and using a second-round pick to do it, but we ended up getting the guys we wanted to get, so we didn’t have to do that. So, we’re really happy with that."

With the sixth overall pick, the Golden Knights selected forward Cody Glass. The 6-foot-2 Canadian played for the Portland Winterhawks last season.

With the 13th overall pick, the organization picked 17-year-old forward Nick Suzuki. The Canadian won an award this year for being the "most sportsmanlike" as a member of the Owen Sound Attack of the OHL. The pick was acquired in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets.

After a trade with the New York Islanders, defenseman Erik Brannstrom was the team's third first rounder at 15th overall. The 17-year-old Swede won a silver medal with his native country at the 2016 World Under-18 Championship.

The Golden Knights have 10 picks remaining for Saturday's rounds two through seven, starting at 7:00 a.m. PT.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.