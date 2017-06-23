Motorcyclist killed in crash at El Capitan and Flamingo

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a fatal crash on June 23, 2017 at Flamingo Road and El Capitan Way. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

One man is dead after a motorcycle crash on South El Capitan Way and West Flamingo Road Friday night, according to police.

The crash was reported at 8:06 p.m. Metro police said he was heading west on Flamingo at a high speed and collided with another vehicle. It's unknown how many people were in the other vehicle or whether anyone else was injured.

Police said they expected Flamingo to be shut down for about three hours total.

