No injuries reported after plane goes off the runway in Henderson

A plane is shown at an airport in an undated image. (File/FOX5)

An airplane with two people on board went off the runway at Henderson Executive Airport Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 4:20 p.m. at the airport near St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda Road.

Officials said two people were on the Cessna when it went off the runway.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.