No injuries reported after plane goes off the runway in Henderson

No injuries reported after plane goes off the runway in Henderson

A plane is shown at an airport in an undated image. (File/FOX5) A plane is shown at an airport in an undated image. (File/FOX5)
HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

An airplane with two people on board went off the runway at Henderson Executive Airport Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 4:20 p.m. at the airport near St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda Road.

Officials said two people were on the Cessna when it went off the runway.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

