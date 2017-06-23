Portion of U.S. 95 to shut down for Project Neon

Vehicles are shown on a highway in an undated image. (File)

U.S. 95 will temporarily shut down on June 28 and June 29 as part of Project Neon.

Northbound and southbound lanes will be closed between Casino Center and Las Vegas Boulevards from 11 p.m. June 28 to 4 a.m. June 29. The onramps for Las Vegas Boulevard and Casino Center Boulevard will also be closed during that time.

Las Vegas Boulevard will also be closed from 7 p.m. on June 28 through 6 a.m. on June 29 between Bonanza Road and Stewart Avenue.

Construction crews will use the time to install Active Traffic Management signs as part of Project Neon.

More information on Project Neon and updated road closures can be found online here.

