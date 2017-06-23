Pit bull bites sheriff's deputy during call in Pahrump - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Pit bull bites sheriff's deputy during call in Pahrump

Posted: Updated:
PAHRUMP, NV (AP) -

A sheriff's deputy has been released from a hospital following a pit bull attack in Pahrump.

According to a press release by the Nye County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was attacked by the dog while he was responding to a call in Pahrump on Tuesday. Officials say the dog charged at the deputy as he was making his way to the front porch of a home.

The sheriff's office says the deputy used pepper spray on the animal, but it had little effect.

The dog was taken to Nye County Animal Control for a 10-day quarantine period after the dog owner could not provide current rabies vaccinations records.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.