Pit bull bites sheriff's deputy during call in Pahrump

A sheriff's deputy has been released from a hospital following a pit bull attack in Pahrump.

According to a press release by the Nye County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was attacked by the dog while he was responding to a call in Pahrump on Tuesday. Officials say the dog charged at the deputy as he was making his way to the front porch of a home.

The sheriff's office says the deputy used pepper spray on the animal, but it had little effect.

The dog was taken to Nye County Animal Control for a 10-day quarantine period after the dog owner could not provide current rabies vaccinations records.

