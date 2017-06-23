Las Vegas women selected for most difficult marathon on earth

It's hot standing outside in a Nevada summer, but running a marathon is another story. That's exactly what Las Vegas locals Karla Kent and Colleen Zato said they plan to do. They are training for the most difficult foot race in the world, the Badwater 135.

"We get to train in this heat, so it works out for us. It's kind of cheating," Kent jokes.

The Badwater 135 takes place in Death Valley in July. Participants have to cover 135 miles in 48 hours. The race starts at the lowest elevation in the northern hemisphere, but by the time these runners are done they'll have also climbed three mountain ranges.

"My first thought is this is really dangerous," first time Badwater competitor Colleen Zato said.

She said the key to her success is drinking a lot of water and telling herself, it's not going to be easy. As for Karla Kent, who has done the race five times, she said "No matter how hard you train, it never fully prepares you."

"Only 100 people get picked [to do the race], so even just getting there is a big thing, only 100 people get this opportunity, this opportunity to torture yourself," she laughs.

"It's been a journey," Kent said. "It's called the toughest foot race and there's a reason."

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.