PD: 1 injured in shooting at Bally's Las Vegas

Police at the scene of a shooting at Bally's hotel-casino in Las Vegas on June 23, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Metro police are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight Friday at a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

Authorities said officers responded to Bally's Las Vegas hotel-casino, located on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road, at about 2 a.m. with reports of a shooting.

Witnesses informed police that an argument near the Johnny Rockets restaurant inside the hotel escalated to gunfire in the parking lot.

A man in his 20s was wounded in the altercation and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries according to Metro.

The incident remains under investigation, according to officers, but police reported one person was taken into custody with a handgun found nearby.

