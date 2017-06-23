Report: U.S. Air Force Thunderbird crashes at air show

Scene of a Thunderbird crash at the Dayton Air Show. (Courtesy: WHIO)

A United States Air Force Thunderbird reportedly crashed at the Dayton Air Show in Ohio on Friday.

According to FOX45 in Dayton, a spokesperson for the Thunderbirds confirmed the military F-16 jet was involved in an incident.

Dispatchers said the plane went off the runway, according to reports, and flipped on its top.

A City of Dayton spokesperson informed FOX45 that two pilots were inside the plane when the incident occurred.

Dispatchers also reported that one of the pilots was extricated from the plane.

The conditions of both pilots were not immediately released by authorities, according to reports.

The Thunderbirds are based at Nellis Air Force Base, and later released a statement on their social media account.

Stay with FOX5 for more information on this situation.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.