Vegas, County FD battle 2-alarm blaze at recycling plant

Fire crews at the scene of a fire at a Las Vegas recycling plant on June 23, 2017. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)

Multiple firefighters took on an extensive fire at a Las Vegas recycling plant located in the northeast part of town Friday morning.

The Clark County Fire Department, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, along with North Las Vegas personnel were called to Desert Recycling, located at 2570 Marco Street near Carey Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, just after 9:30 a.m with reports of an active fire.

Fire crews were able to locate the flames in a pile of debris in the yard of the business and contain the blaze to the exteriors of the property, according to CCFD.

No buildings were threatened and fire officials said the blaze didn't cause any injuries, other than keeping crews hydrated while they battled the flames during the heat of the afternoon.

Authorities closed access to Marco Street during the incident and motorists were urged to avoid the area during the active situation.

Fire crews said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

