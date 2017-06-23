Vegas PD receives $500K for counterterrorism support

A blue sky is seen behind the sign at the headquarters of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (File/FOX5)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will receive extra funds towards helping the fight against potential terror.

U.S. Senator Dean Heller, R-Nev., announced the Department of Homeland Security has awarded a $500,000 grant to Metro for counterterrorism programs focused on deterring potentially radicalized individuals.

“In light of threats by ISIS against the Las Vegas Strip, it is imperative that Southern Nevada is prepared and well-equipped to combat terror threats,” Heller said. “I welcome Homeland Security's additional funding to Las Vegas, and I want to thank the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police for their commitment and hard work to keep our community safe.”

Las Vegas was among three other major U.S. cities that had images surface in an ISIS video back in May.

The video did not make any specific threats to the city, but local authorities said they will continue working together to help thwart any terrorist activity.

"The FBI routinely shares information with our state, local, federal law enforcement, and homeland security partners in order to keep our citizens safe," the Las Vegas Division of the FBI said in a statement.

