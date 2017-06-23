Clark County Commissioner Sisolak announces gubernatorial bid

Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak has made it official: he's running for governor.

"It's a big day for me. I've officially announced my candidacy for the governor in the state of Nevada,” Sisolak said Thursday.

The Clark County Commission chairman becomes the first democrat to announce a bid to replace republican Gov. Brian Sandoval in the Nov. 2018 election. Sandoval is term-limited after eight years and can't run again.

Sisolak is 63. He's in his third term on a seven-member county commission overseeing a $6.6 billion annual budget. He also served 10 years on the Nevada Board of Regents, and said improving public schools in Nevada would be a top priority as governor.

“We're on the bottom of every good list and the top of every bad list,” he said.

He also added jobs and growing the economy were some of his priorities.

“Not just jobs, good paying quality jobs with benefits including insurance, so people can support a family as a result of that,” he said.

Sisolak, who is well known in southern Nevada, said he now wants to get his message out to other parts of the state.

“We're just getting started. I’m looking forward to it. I’m going to spend this summer and this fall and into next year listening and traveling around and trying to hear what people had to say,” Sisolak said.

Republican state Attorney General Adam Laxalt is widely expected to also run to replace Sandoval, but he hasn't made it official.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.