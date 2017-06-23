Netflix revives 'Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling' that starred now-attorney and UNLV professor

Throughout the years, Lauri Thompson has played a lot of roles.

"I'm a mom, I practice law ... I teach at UNLV, I'm on the board for Variety, the children's charity, and I'm on the board for the Nevada ballet," Thompson explained.

But, before she took on each of those, she was Susie Spirit, a cheerleading outfit-clad, glitter-wearing, professional wrestler on the 1980s TV show G.L.O.W. It stood for Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling and was the first of its kind and happening all in Las Vegas.

"I'm a very famous wrestler: Susie Spirit," Thompson said with a laugh. "It was really a really wonderful time for me."

Thompson was already a performer on the Las Vegas Strip, but she wanted to get into TV.

"I saw this interview for a TV show over at the Riviera Hotel, I thought, 'That's perfect!'" Thompson recalled. She said when she got into the interview, they showed her female wrestling clips. Thompson told the producers she was an actress, not a wrestler and got up to leave.

"He said 'We're just creating something brand new, something that's never been done before. We're going to use the hook of wrestling, but what were going to do is make these women superheroes,'" she explained. "The next you thing you know, I was in G.L.O.W."

"It was fun, it was exciting, and we were in it together. so we were all helping each other out," Thompson said.

She left G.L.O.W. in 1987. She went to law school in the mid-90s, and Susie Spirit started to fade away.

"Susie Spirit just sort of retired from wrestling, I guess," she said. That is, until recently.

"I got a call ... from Angelina, who played Little Egypt on the show," Thompson said. "So Angelina calls me and said they're doing a new show!"

Netflix's newest original show, GLOW, is a comedy-drama based on Lauri and the other G.L.O.W. girls from the 1980s.

The show has a different take and a different feel than the 1980s version. For one it's a drama and not a wrestling show, but Thompson said she is looking forward to seeing a new generation get to know a little bit about her former life.

"The way that they're doing the show, it's very exciting," she said. "Has there ever been anything like G.L.O.W.? I don't think so. Will there ever be something like G.L.O.W.? I don't think so!"

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.