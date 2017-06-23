19-year-old Las Vegas native a top pick in NBA Draft

BROOKLYN, NY -- It was a "dream come true" for Las Vegas native and Bishop Gorman graduate Zach Collins when his name was called as the 10th pick in the 2017 NBA draft.

The 19-year-old is headed to Portland after the Sacramento Kings traded him to the Trailblazers.

"I'm just real excited, my dream came true. I'm just going to go to Portland and give them everything I got and help them win some games,” Collins told reporters.

The departing Gonzaga freshman had a great year. He made it to the NCAA championship game and then decided to leave school after just one season.

Collins was traded by Sacramento for Justin Jackson, whose North Carolina Tarheels squad beat Collins and the Gonzaga Bulldogs in that championship came. The Kings also received Harry Giles, the 20th pick in this year's draft, from Portland in the deal.

“My shooting ability; I think I can stretch the floor in today's game. Shooting a three, regardless of position is really important. I think I can bring some toughness, shot blocking, rebounding, and I just think I can bring a winning mentality,” Collins said.

Collins said he heard about the trade just before his name was called, but he couldn't be happier about where he's headed.

“To get your name called up and you realize you are a two-hour or hour and a half flight from where you grew up your whole life; it's just another comfort level you have going into a new experience,” Collins said.

The 7-foot forward also showed off his Las Vegas pride at the draft. Pictures were shared on social media of Las Vegas logos on the inside of his jacket and on his shoes.

Las Vegas sports fans said they’re proud to see Collins go so far.

"That's really cool, I'm happy for him. It's going to change his life, it's great," one Las Vegas resident said.

Two former high school stars out of Henderson were also drafted Thursday.

Collins' Gonzaga teammate and former Findlay Prep star Nigel Williams-Goss was selected by the Utah Jazz with the 55th pick and Jonah Bolden was taken with the 36th pick by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Collins, Williams-Goss and Bolden will likely return to Las Vegas to play in the NBA Summer League at UNLV next month.

