Nevada releases regulations for recreational pot to sell July 1

The state of Nevada's Department of Taxation released a "Statement of Emergency" to regulate recreational marijuana, which would allow sales to begin July 1.

The regulations focus on packaging and labeling to deter marketing to children and to educate adults on the drug's effects.

Regulations include labeling how much THC is in each 10 milligram serving of edible marijuana. They also prohibit products normally marketed to children such as lollipops and gummy bears. It also doesn't allow packaging that "bears the likeness" of anyone real or fictional, or portrays animals, fruit or cartoons.

Packaging must also read "Keep out of reach of children" and list all ingredients of the product, the emergency regulation said.

Retail marijuana stores must also label that marijuana can impair concentration, and use may result in criminal prosecution for driving under the influence. Warnings must also be displayed at stores reading "Keep out of reach of children" and "For use by adults 21 years of age and older."

