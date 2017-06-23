Metro investigating suspicious device east of Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a suspicious device on June 22, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a suspicious device east of the Las Vegas Strip Thursday evening.

Police responded to the incident just after 8 p.m. in the 100 block of Reno Avenue, near Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

Police said some residents of a nearby apartment complex have been evacuated.

No traffic restrictions are in place, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.