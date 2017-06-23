Metro investigates suspicious device east of Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a suspicious device on June 22, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said a suspicious device found east of the Las Vegas Strip Thursday evening ended up not being a threat.

Police responded to the incident just after 8 p.m. in the 100 block of Reno Avenue, near Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

Police said some residents of a nearby apartment complex have been evacuated.

No traffic restrictions were in place, police said.

Police would not say what the object is.

