Metro seeks public's help locating suspected Valley jewelry store robber

Las Vegas Metro police said they are looking for a man who they believe robbed a jewelry store in January.

Police said warrants have been issued for the arrest of 52-year-old Randy Jerousek, but he has not been located.

Police described Jerousek as a white male, standing 6’0” tall, with a skinny build.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro’s robbery section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

