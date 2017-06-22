North Las Vegas Police searching for endangered elderly woman

North Las Vegas police asked for the public's help to find 85-year-old Nancy Herman.

She was last seen leaving her home near Ann Road and Ferrell Street. Police said she suffers from high blood pressure and Alzheimer's. He's believed to be on foot. She's described as about 5-foot-2, 98 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange shirt, jeans and a brown fur hat.

Hospitals were asked to check their registries for her, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 702-633-9111.

