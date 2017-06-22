NLVPD: Missing endangered elderly woman located

North Las Vegas police said an 85-year-old woman who was reported missing has been found.

Police said Nancy Herman "appeared dehydrated, but otherwise okay."

The missing endangered NLV woman has been located and appears to be dehydrated but otherwise ok. Thank you to everyone for your help. — NLVPD (@NLVPD) June 23, 2017

Herman was last seen leaving her home near Ann Road and Ferrell Street Thursday evening.

Police said she suffers from high blood pressure and Alzheimer's. SHh's believed to be on foot. She's described as about 5-foot-2, 98 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange shirt, jeans and a brown fur hat.

Hospitals were asked to check their registries for her, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 702-633-9111.

