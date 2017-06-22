Vegas Golden Knights already giving back

We only get one shot at making a first impression and the Golden Knights players made the most of it Thursday afternoon.

"I'm glad to be part of it, make kids aware of hockey, introduce them to hockey because it's such a fun sport; fun to play, fun to watch," new Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury said.

Fresh off a third Stanley Cup championship with the Pittsburgh Penguins and just hours after leaving the only team he's ever played for, Fleury was introducing the game of hockey to kids in the valley.

"To me, (kids) are the ones that make things fun, that will support you in good times, tough times," said Fleury.

The 32-year-old netminder, along with new Golden Knights defenseman Jason Garrison, Deryk Engelland, and Brayden McNabb met with the media at the Armory team store Thursday morning, updating their closets with Golden Knights gear.

"It's still a little weird, I can't lie, but I'm very happy with everything I've been seeing since last night. Really looking forward to get started," Fleury said.

Also in town for the first time was the first signed player in team history, Reid Duke. He too showed kids the ropes at Paradise Park.

"We're looking to build Vegas as a hockey city. Doing things like that in the community with young players is so key and I'm looking forward to that," said Reid Duke.

Like it or not, Fleury is the face of the franchise and not just because of his skills on the ice. Just last week, Fleury and his wife funded a new playground in Pittsburgh, despite knowing he was on his way out.

"A team is fun but you need people to come to the game, cheering you on. I think that's what makes the game so fun and fun to play," Fleury said.

The Golden Knights roster is far from being set. Players' roles are still being determined, but one thing we do know is there is an expectation from management for these players to be role models.

"The characters off the ice are so big to build the game and the fan base," Duke said.

"I think it will be good to get out there, meet people and share my passion for the game," Fleury said.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.