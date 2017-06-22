Pair wins nearly $1 million at Harrah’s in Las Vegas

Nicholas Blaskowski and Nicole Perry won nearly $1 million at Harrah's. (Caesars Entertainment)

Two people from Phoenix hit a jackpot of nearly $1 million dollars at Harrah’s on Sunday.

Nicholas Blaskowski and Nicole Perry were playing the penny slot, Willy Wonk: World of Wonka, when they won.

They took home a jackpot of $944,337.37.



According to Caesars Entertainment, the luck didn’t stop there. Several guests won big at properties on the Las Vegas Strip since April and collected jackpots of $100,000 or more. Including, Veera Devabhaktineni, of San Diego, who hit a $1 million jackpot at the Crazy 4 Poker table at Flamingo in April.

