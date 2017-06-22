Flight at McCarran searched after threat

American Airlines airplanes are parked on the tarmac at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)

A threat to an outgoing plane at McCarran International Airport led to a security check of the aircraft before it left for Charlotte.

According to an airport spokesperson, the pilot of American Airlines flight 1704 requested that the Clark County Department check the plane for anything suspicious. At 3:27 p.m. "K-9 sweeps of baggage, cargo and all cargo holds were completed."

Nothing suspicious was found. Its passengers were rescreened by TSA before taking off, airport Public Information Administrator Christine Crews said.

