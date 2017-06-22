Excessive heat contributes to 4 deaths in southern Nevada - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Excessive heat contributes to 4 deaths in southern Nevada

The sign outside of the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File) The sign outside of the Clark County Coroner's Office is shown in an undated image. (File)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

The coroner's office in Nevada's Clark County has confirmed that the excessive heat affecting the area has contributed to the deaths of four people since Saturday.

The coroner's office on Thursday said several more people have died during the same period but it hasn't been determined whether the heat was a contributing factor.

The scorching heat pushed Las Vegas to tie its record high temperature of 117 degrees (47.2 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday. Temperatures on Thursday are expected to peak at 113 degrees (45 degrees Celsius).

County Deputy Fire Chief Jon Klassen says personnel responded to 21 calls between Friday and Wednesday where they encountered individuals in distress due to the heat.

The county has opened 12 cooling stations.

Ninety-eight heat-related deaths were recorded in the county last year.

