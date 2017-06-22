Vegas Golden Knights: regular season schedule

The National Hockey League announced the Vegas Golden Knights 2017-18 regular season schedule Thursday afternoon.

The Golden Knights will open their inaugural season on the road against the Dallas Stars at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 and play the Coyotes at 6 p.m. in Arizona the following night.

After the opening weekend road trip, the Knights make their highly anticipated Vegas debut at the T-Mobile Arena against those same Coyotes on Oct. 10.

Vegas will open the arena to hockey on a seven-game homestand, facing the likes of the Philadelphia Flyers, Chicago Blackhawks, Anaheim Ducks and the Vancouver Canucks.

The Golden Knights will have a season high six-game road trip at the end of October and at the end of January that will bring them through New York and Canada.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins will make their trip to Las Vegas for a 7 p.m. game on Dec. 14.

Fans can check here for full list of the Golden Knights schedule and also call the Vegas office at 702-645-4259 if interested in purchasing tickets.

