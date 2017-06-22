Nevada Sen. Heller has serious concerns about GOP bill - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Nevada Sen. Heller has serious concerns about GOP bill

Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller. (AP Photo) Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller. (AP Photo)
CARSON CITY, NV (AP) -

Nevada's Republican Sen. Dean Heller says he has serious concerns about how the GOP's latest proposal to overhaul the federal health law would impact people who depend on Medicaid.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released the long-awaited draft on Thursday.

Among other things, the bill would phase out the extra federal assistance that has added more than 210,000 Nevadans to Medicaid.

The proposal would gradually reduce funding for their coverage until it's eliminated in 2024.

Two weeks ago, Heller indicated support to phase out the expansion over seven years.

Heller said in a Thursday statement he will continue to listen to Nevadans and Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval to decide whether the bill is good for Nevada and whether to vote for it.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto's spokeswoman Sarah Zukowski said Thursday Nevada's Democratic senator continues to oppose the bill.

