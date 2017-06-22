Metro officer involved in fatal shooting identified

Crime tape blocks off the scene of an officer-involved shooting on June 20, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police released the name of the officer who was involved in Tuesday's fatal shooting.

Authorities said Kyle Prior, 28, was an officer called to the scene of a knife-wielding suspect in the west part town.

Police received a call just after midnight in the 1100 block of South Cimarron Road, near Charleston Boulevard, that a woman was inside an apartment screaming with a child.

Officers were able to get the woman and child out unharmed, but upon entering the apartment they found a man with a knife in a back bedroom.

This suspect then did not comply with Metro's commands to drop the weapon and he was eventually shot after "lunging aggressively" at officers, according to police.

The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Prior has been assigned to the Community Policing Division in the Spring Valley Area Command, according to Metro, and has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the incident.

This marked the ninth Metro officer-involved shooting of 2017.

The Clark County Coroner's Office said the name of the person deceased remained pending investigation.

