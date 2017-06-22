Commissioner Steve Sisolak plans to run for NV Governor

Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak is shown in an undated image. (File/FOX5)

Representatives for Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak said the commish plans to run for Nevada Governor.

In a statement, released Thursday morning, Sisolak's campaign manager said the commissioner will announce his candidacy for governor.

Sisolak has been a familiar face in Nevada politics for nearly two decades, including currently representing District A in Clark County.

FOX5 will have updates on this story as the expected future candidate also plans to speak to the media Thursday afternoon.

