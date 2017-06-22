Commissioner Steve Sisolak plans to run for NV Governor - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Commissioner Steve Sisolak plans to run for NV Governor

Posted: Updated:
Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak is shown in an undated image. (File/FOX5) Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak is shown in an undated image. (File/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Representatives for Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak said the commish plans to run for Nevada Governor.

In a statement, released Thursday morning, Sisolak's campaign manager said the commissioner will announce his candidacy for governor.

Sisolak has been a familiar face in Nevada politics for nearly two decades, including currently representing District A in Clark County.

FOX5 will have updates on this story as the expected future candidate also plans to speak to the media Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.           

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.