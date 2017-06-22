Report: Raiders, Derek Carr finalize record contract extension - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Report: Raiders, Derek Carr finalize record contract extension

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of their NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan, 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of their NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan, 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
The Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr have finalized a monster contract extension according to reports Thursday morning.

The deal is worth a total of $125 million over five years, making Carr the highest paid player in NFL history.

The former Fresno State quarterback has improved in each of his first three NFL seasons, with a strong QB rating of 96.7 and a completion percentage above 63 percent in 2016.

Carr reacted on social media after the deal was completed saying he wanted to be a "Raider 4 life."

The Raiders have been already making headlines in Vegas with the stadium lease agreement.

