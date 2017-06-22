Report: Raiders, Derek Carr finalize record contract extension

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of their NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan, 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

The Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr have finalized a monster contract extension according to reports Thursday morning.

The deal is worth a total of $125 million over five years, making Carr the highest paid player in NFL history.

The #Raiders and QB Derek Carr have finalized a 5-year monster extension worth $125M, sources say. Highest paid player in history ???? — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 22, 2017

The former Fresno State quarterback has improved in each of his first three NFL seasons, with a strong QB rating of 96.7 and a completion percentage above 63 percent in 2016.

Carr reacted on social media after the deal was completed saying he wanted to be a "Raider 4 life."

Now it's done ??! From the jump I've wanted to be a Raider 4 life. One step closer to that! Blessed!!! Business done! Let's just play now!!! — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) June 22, 2017

The Raiders have been already making headlines in Vegas with the stadium lease agreement.

