Vegas authorities investigate body found inside burned vehicle

Las Vegas police and firefighters are investigating the discovery of a body found inside a burned car early Thursday morning in the northwest part of town.

Authorities reported they were first working a vehicle fire in the 6600 block of Castor Tree Way, near Cheyenne Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard, after 4:30 a.m.

Once the flames were extinguished, a body was then discovered inside the car according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Vehicle fire with body inside, fire - OUT, Castor Tree Way, under investigation by @LasVegasFD & @LVMPD. No inj's to personnel. PIO1 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) June 22, 2017

Metro and fire crews have the situation under investigation and no further information was immediately released.

