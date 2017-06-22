Vegas authorities investigate body found inside burned vehicle - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Vegas authorities investigate body found inside burned vehicle

Las Vegas police and firefighters are investigating the discovery of a body found inside a burned car early Thursday morning in the northwest part of town.

Authorities reported they were first working a vehicle fire in the 6600 block of Castor Tree Way, near Cheyenne Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard, after 4:30 a.m.

Once the flames were extinguished, a body was then discovered inside the car according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Metro and fire crews have the situation under investigation and no further information was immediately released.

