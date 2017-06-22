Full list of Golden Knights expansion draft selections, transactions

The emblem for the Vegas Golden Knights. (File)

The Vegas Golden Knights made their 2017 NHL Expansion Draft selections on Wednesday, June 21. The announcements were made by Chairman and CEO Bill Foley and General Manager George McPhee. Below is a list of the players and transaction information.

Asterisks* indicate an additional transaction has been made with the club. Those transactions can be found at the end of the release.

THE 30 EXPANSION DRAFT SELECTIONS (Information provided by NHL.com):

Calvin Pickard, Goaltender, Colorado Avalanche

Nationality: Canada

Height: 6’1’’

Weight: 200 lb

Age: 25

Draft: Selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the second round (49th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft

Notes:

-Has 28 wins in 74 NHL starts

-Made his NHL debut on October 16, 2014 in relief of starter Reto Berra

-Has a 2.77 GAA and .914 SV% in 86 career NHL games

Luca Sbisa, Defenseman, Vancouver Canucks

Nationality: Switzerland/Italy

Height: 6’2’’

Weight: 209 lb

Age: 27

Draft: Selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round (19th overall) of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft

Notes:

-Has 88 points (16 G, 72 A) in 465 career NHL games

-Scored his first NHL goal on December 28, 2010 vs. Phoenix Coyotes

-Born on the Italian island of Sardinia and raised in Oberageri, Switzerland

Jon Merrill, Defenseman, New Jersey Devils

Nationality: United States of America

Height: 6’3’’

Weight: 205 lb

Age: 25

Draft: Selected by the New Jersey Devils in the second round (38th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft

Notes:

-Has 36 points (6 G, 30 A) in 216 career NHL games

-Reached NCAA Frozen Four title game in 2011 with the University of Michigan Wolverines

-Scored his first NHL goal on February 7, 2014, an overtime game-winning goal vs. Edmonton Oilers

Teemu Pulkkinen, Forward, Arizona Coyotes

Nationality: Finland

Height: 5’10’’

Weight: 185 lb

Age: 25

Draft: Selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the fourth round (111th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft

Notes:

-Made his NHL debut with the Red Wings on March 14, 2014 vs. Edmonton

-Acquired by the Coyotes from the Minnesota Wild on February 26, 2017 in exchange for future considerations

-Has 22 points (13 G, 9 A) in 83 career NHL games

William Carrier, Forward, Buffalo Sabres*

Nationality: Canada

Height: 6’2’’

Weight: 212 lb

Age: 22

Draft: Selected by the St. Louis Blues in the second round (57th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft

Notes:

-Has eight points (5 G, 3 A) in 41 career NHL games

-Made his NHL debut on November 5, 2016 vs. Ottawa Senators

-Traded to Buffalo from St. Louis on February 28, 2014, along with Chris Stewart, Jaroslav Halak and first and third round draft picks in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, in exchange for Ryan Miller and Steve Ott

Tomas Nosek, Forward, Detroit Red Wings

Nationality: Czech Republic

Height: 6’3’’

Weight: 210 lb

Age: 24

Draft: Undrafted

Notes:

-Signed to a two-year entry-level contract as an unrestricted free agent by the Red Wings in June 2014

-Had 41 points in 51 games for the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins, winning the Calder Cup in 2016-17

-Scored his first NHL goal on March 28, 2017 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Cody Eakin, Forward, Dallas Stars

Nationality: Canada

Height: 6’0’’

Weight: 190 lb

Age: 26

Draft: Selected by the Washington Capitals in the third round (85th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft

Notes:

-Scored his first NHL goal in his second career NHL game with the Capitals on November 4, 2011 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

-Traded to the Dallas Stars along with a second round pick on June 22, 2012 in exchange for Mike Ribeiro

-Has 154 points (65 G, 89 A) in 379 career NHL games

Jonathan Marchessault, Forward, Florida Panthers*

Nationality: Canada

Height: 5’9’’

Weight: 174 lb

Age: 26

Draft: Undrafted

Notes:

-Signed as a free agent to a three-year entry-level contract in 2012 by the Columbus Blue Jackets

-Has one point in seven career Stanley Cup Playoff games, all with the Tampa Bay Lightning

-Had 51 points (30 G, 21 A) for the Florida Panthers in the 2016-17 season

Brayden McNabb, Defenseman, Los Angeles Kings

Nationality: Canada

Height: 6’4’’

Weight: 212 lb

Age: 26

Draft: Selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the third round (66th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft

Notes:

-Has 50 points (76, 43 A) in 238 career NHL games

-Scored his first NHL goal with the Sabres on December 26, 2011 vs. Washington Capitals

-Traded to the Los Angeles Kings on March 5, 2014 along with Jonathan Parker and two draft picks in exchange for Hudson Fasching and Nicolas Deslauriers

Connor Brickley, Forward, Carolina Hurricanes*

Nationality: United States of America

Height: 6’0’’

Weight: 203 lb

Age: 25

Draft: Selected by the Florida Panthers in the second round (50th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft

Notes:

-Scored his first NHL goal on October 13, 2015 with the Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes

-Traded to the Carolina Hurricanes on October 11, 2016 in exchange for Brody Sutter

-Had 26 points (15 G, 11 A) in 2016-17 season with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers

Chris Thorburn, Forward, Winnipeg Jets*

Nationality: Canada

Height: 6’3’’

Weight: 235 lb

Age: 34

Draft: Selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the second round (50th overall) of the 2001 NHL Entry Draft

Notes:

-Has 127 points (52 G, 75 A) in 750 career NHL games

-Traded to the Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets in 2007 in exchange for a third round draft pick

-Made his NHL debut with the Buffalo Sabres on December 2, 2005

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Forward, Philadelphia Flyers

Nationality: France

Height: 6’0’’

Weight: 198 lb

Age: 32

Draft: Undrafted

Notes:

-Signed to a one-year contract as a free agent by the Flyers in June 2014

-Played five seasons in the Swedish Hockey League prior to signing with the Flyers

-Became the ninth French-born player to play in the NHL when he made his debut on October 8, 2014

Jason Garrison, Defenseman, Tampa Bay Lightning*

Nationality: Canada

Height: 6’1’’

Weight: 218 lb

Age: 32

Draft: Undrafted

Notes:

-Signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Florida Panthers on April 2, 2009

-Traded from the Vancouver Canucks to the Tampa Bay Lightning on June 27, 2014 along with the rights to Jeff Costello and a seventh-round draft pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft in exchange for a second round pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft

-Has 158 points (48 G, 110 A) in 530 career NHL games

Jean-Francois Berube, Goaltender, New York Islanders*

Nationality: Canada

Height: 6’1’’

Weight: 177 lb

Age: 25

Draft: Selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the fourth round (95th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft

Notes:

-Claimed off waivers by the New York Islanders on October 6, 2015

-Made his NHL debut on October 10, 2015 in a 4-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks

-Has a 6-4 record in 13 career NHL starts

James Neal, Forward, Nashville Predators

Nationality: Canada

Height: 6’2’’

Weight: 221 lb

Age: 29

Draft: Selected by the Dallas Stars in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft

Notes:

-Scored his first career NHL goal in his first career NHL game with the Dallas Stars on October 10, 2008 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

-Traded from the Pittsburgh Penguins to the Nashville Predators on June 27, 2014 in exchange for Patric Hornqvist and Nick Spaling

-Had 9 points (6 G, 3 A) in 22 games in the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Predators

Deryk Engelland, Defenseman, Calgary Flames

Nationality: Canada

Height: 6’2’’

Weight: 214 lb

Age: 35

Draft: Selected by the New Jersey Devils in the sixth round (194th overall) of the 200 NHL Entry Draft

Notes:

-Made his NHL debut for the Pittsburgh Penguins on November 10, 2009 vs. Boston Bruins

-Has 86 points (22 G, 64 A) in 469 career NHL games

-Played for the ECHL’s Las Vegas Wranglers for two seasons, and resides in Las Vegas during the offseason

Brendan Leipsic, Forward, Toronto Maple Leafs

Nationality: Canada

Height: 5’10’’

Weight: 180 lb

Age: 23

Draft: Selected by the Nashville Predators in the third round (89th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft

Notes:

-Scored his first NHL goal in his first NHL game on February 13, 2016 vs. Vancouver Canucks

-Traded to the Maple Leafs on February 15, 2015 along with Olli Jokinen and a first round pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft in exchange for Cody Franson and Mike Santorelli

-Had 51 points (18 G, 33 A) in 49 games for the AHL’s Toronto Marlies in 2016-17

Colin Miller, Defenseman, Boston Bruins

Nationality: Canada

Height: 6’1’’

Weight: 196 lb

Age: 24

Draft: Selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the fifth round (151st overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft

Notes:

-Traded by the Kings to the Bruins on June 26, 2015 along with Martin Jones and the 13th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft in exchange for Milan Lucic

-Made his NHL debut on October 10, 2015 vs. Montreal Canadiens

-Has 29 points (9 G, 20 A) in 103 career NHL games

Marc Methot, Defenseman, Ottawa Senators

Nationality: Canada

Height: 6’3’’

Weight: 220 lb

Age: 32

Draft: Selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the sixth round (168th overall) of the 2003 NHL

Notes:

-Made his NHL debut for the Blue Jackets on February 25, 2006 for the Nashville Predators

-Traded to the Ottawa Senators by Columbus on July 1, 2012 in exchange for Nick Foligno

-Had 12 points (0 G, 12 A) for Ottawa in 2016-17 season

David Schlemko, Defenseman, San Jose Sharks

Nationality: Canada

Height: 6’0’’

Weight: 190 lb

Age: 30

Draft: Undrafted

Notes:

-Signed as an undrafted free agent to a three-year entry-level contract by the Phoenix Coyotes on July 19, 2007

-Scored his first NHL goal on November 14, 2009 vs. Dallas Stars

-Had 18 points (2 G, 16 A) in 62 games this past season for the Sharks

David Perron, Forward, St. Louis Blues

Nationality: Canada

Height: 6’0’’

Weight: 200 lb

Age: 29

Draft: Selected by the St. Louis Blues in the first round (26th overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft

Notes:

-Scored his first NHL goal on November 3, 2007 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

-Has 378 points (159 G, 219 A) in 652 career NHL games

-Returned to play for the Blues this past season after stints with the Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks

Oscar Lindberg, Forward, New York Rangers

Nationality: Sweden

Height: 6’1’’

Weight: 202 lb

Age: 25

Draft: Selected by the Phoenix Coyotes in the second round (57th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft

Notes:

-Traded to the Rangers by the Coyotes on May 8, 2011 in exchange for Ethan Werek

-Scored his first NHL goal on his first shot of the 2015-16 NHL season on October 7, 2015 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

-Has 48 points (21 G, 27 A) in 134 career NHL games

Griffin Reinhart, Defenseman, Edmonton Oilers

Nationality: Canada

Height: 6’4’’

Weight: 212 lb

Age: 23

Draft: Selected by the New York Islanders in the first round (fourth overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft

Notes:

-Made his NHL debut for the Islanders on October 10, 2014 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

-Traded to the Edmonton Oilers by the Islanders on June 26, 2015 in exchange for a first and a second round draft pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft

-Had an assist in one 2017 Stanley Cup Playoff game with Edmonton

Alexei Emelin, Defenseman, Montreal Canadiens

Nationality: Russia

Height: 6’2’’

Weight: 218 lb

Age: 31

Draft: Selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the third round (84th overall) of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft

Notes:

-Made his NHL debut on October 9, 2011 vs. Winnipeg Jets

-Has 72 points (14 G, 58 A) in 380 career NHL games

-Has won four IIHF World Championship medals with Team Russia, including a gold medal in 2012

Clayton Stoner, Defenseman, Anaheim Ducks*

Nationality: Canada

Height: 6’4’’

Weight: 216 lb

Age: 32

Draft: Selected by the Minnesota Wild in the third round (79th overall) of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft

Notes:

-Scored his first NHL goal with the Wild on January 4, 2011 vs. New Jersey Devils

-Signed with the Ducks as a free agent on July 1, 2014

-Has five points (2 G, 3 A) in 31 career Stanley Cup Playoff games

Erik Haula, Forward, Minnesota Wild*

Nationality: Finland

Height: 6’0’’

Weight: 193 lb

Age: 26

Draft: Selected by the Minnesota Wild in the seventh round (182nd overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft

Notes:

-Scored his first NHL goal on January 18, 2013 vs. Dallas Stars

-Played for Finland at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey

-Has 89 points (42 G, 47 A) in 266 career NHL games

William Karlsson, Forward, Columbus Blue Jackets*

Nationality: Sweden

Height: 6’1’’

Weight: 189 lb

Age: 24

Draft: Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft

Notes:

-Traded to the Blue Jackets by Anaheim on March 2, 2015, along with Rene Bourque and a second round pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, in exchange for James Wisniewski and a third round pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft

-Scored his first two NHL goals in his second NHL game while with the Ducks on October 13, 2014 vs. Buffalo Sabres

-Has three points (2 G, 1 A) in five career Stanley Cup Playoff games

Trevor van Riemsdyk, Defenseman, Chicago Blackhawks

Nationality: United States of America

Height: 6’2’’

Weight: 188 lb

Age: 25

Draft: Undrafted

Notes:

-Signed a two-year entry-level contract as a free agent with the Blackhawks on March 24, 2014

-Scored his first NHL goal on October 10, 2015 vs. New York Islanders

-Won the Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 2015, making his playoff debut in Game Three of the 2015 Stanley Cup Final

Marc-Andre Fleury, Goaltender, Pittsburgh Penguins*

Nationality: Canada

Height: 6’2’’

Weight: 180 lb

Age: 32

Draft: Selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round (first overall) of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft

Notes:

-Won the Stanley Cup three times with the Penguins (2009, 2016, 2017)

-Two-time NHL All Star (2011 and 2015)

-Has 375 wins and 216 losses in 691 NHL games

Nate Schmidt, Defenseman, Washington Capitals

Nationality: United States of America

Height: 6’1’’

Weight: 194 lb

Age: 25

Draft: Undrafted

Notes:

-Signed with the Capitals as an undrafted free agent in April 2013

-Scored his first NHL goal on December 7, 2013 vs. Nashville Predators

-Has 43 points (8 G, 35 A) in 200 career NHL games

TRANSACTIONS:

Anaheim Ducks: Vegas Golden Knights acquire defenseman Shea Theodore

Buffalo Sabres: Vegas Golden Knights acquire Buffalo’s 2017 sixth round draft pick

Carolina Hurricanes: Vegas Golden Knights acquire Boston’s 2017 fifth round draft pick (previously acquired by Carolina)

Columbus Blue Jackets: Vegas Golden Knights acquire Columbus’ 2017 first round draft pick, Columbus’ 2019 second round draft pick and forward David Clarkson

Florida Panthers: Vegas Golden Knights acquire forward Reilly Smith in exchange for Vegas’ 2018 fourth round draft pick

Minnesota Wild: Vegas Golden Knights acquire forward Alex Tuch in exchange for a conditional third round draft pick in either the 2017 or 2018 draft

New York Islanders: Vegas Golden Knights acquire Jake Bischoff, Mikhail Grabovski, New York’s 2017 first round draft pick and New York’s 2019 second round draft pick

Pittsburgh Penguins: Vegas Golden Knights acquire Pittsburgh’s 2020 second round draft pick

Tampa Bay Lightning: Vegas Golden Knights acquire Tampa Bay’s 2017 second round draft pick, Pittsburgh’s 2018 fourth round draft pick (previously acquired by Tampa Bay) and the rights to Nikita Gusev

Winnipeg Jets: Vegas Golden Knights acquire Winnipeg’s first round draft pick in 2017 and Winnipeg’s third round draft pick in 2019 in exchange for Columbus’ 2017 first round draft pick

PLAYER SIGNINGS

The Vegas Golden Knights have signed forward Erik Haula to a three-year contract worth an average annual value of $2.75 million.

The Vegas Golden Knights have signed defenseman Deryk Engelland to a one-year contract worth an average annual value of $1 million.

BIOS OF PLAYERS ACQUIRED VIA TRADE

Shea Theodore, Defenseman, Anaheim Ducks

Nationality: Canada

Height: 6’2’’

Weight: 195 lb

Age: 21

Draft: Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the first round (26th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft

Notes:

-Made his NHL debut on December 29, 2015 vs. Calgary Flames

-Scored his first NHL goal on January 13, 2016 vs. Ottawa Senators

-Had eight points (2 G, 6 A) in 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs

David Clarkson, Forward, Columbus Blue Jackets

Nationality: Canada

Height: 6’0’’

Weight: 207 lb

Age: 33

Draft: Undrafted

Notes:

-Signed as an undrafted free agent with the New Jersey Devils on August 12, 2005

-Scored his first NHL goal in his second NHL game on March 17, 2007 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

-Traded from the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Columbus Blue Jackets on February 26, 2015 in exchange for Nathan Horton

Reilly Smith, Forward, Florida Panthers

Nationality: Canadian

Height: 6’0’’

Weight: 185 lb

Age: 26

Draft: Selected by the Dallas Stars in the third round (69th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft

Notes:

-Scored his first NHL goal with the Stars on February 15, 2013 vs. Vancouver Canucks

-Traded from Boston Bruins to Florida Panthers on July 1, 2015, along with Marc Savard, in exchange for Jimmy Hayes

-Has 187 points (76 G, 111 A) in 365 NHL games

Alex Tuch, Forward, Minnesota Wild

Nationality: United States of America

Height: 6’4’’

Weight: 222 lbs

Age: 21

Draft: Selected by the Minnesota Wild in the first round (18th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft

Notes:

-Signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Wild on April 13, 2016

-Made his NHL debut on February 4, 2017

-Played in the NCAA for the Boston College Eagles from 2014 to 2016

Jake Bischoff, Defenseman, New York Islanders

Nationality: United States of America

Height: 6’1’’

Weight: 194 lb

Age: 22

Draft: Selected by the New York Islanders in the seventh round (185th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft

Notes:

-Played in the NCAA with the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers

-Won the Big 10 title with the Gophers in 2015

-Played six games with the AHL’s Bridgeport Sound Tigers in 2017, getting three points (2 G, 1 A)

Mikhail Grabovski, Forward, New York Islanders

Nationality: Germany/Belarus

Height: 5’11

Weight: 186 lb

Age: 33

Draft: Selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the fifth round (150th overall) of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft

Notes:

-Made his NHL debut with the Montreal on January 6, 2007 vs. New York Rangers

-Signed a four-year contract with the Islanders on July 2, 2014

-Has 296 points (125 G, 171 A) in 534 NHL games

Nikita Gusev, Forward, Tampa Bay Lightning

Nationality: Russia

Height: 5’11’’

Weight: 181 lb

Age: 24

Draft: Selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round (202nd overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft

Notes:

-Has played 275 games in the Kontinental Hockey League, getting 188 points (80 G, 108 A) in 275 games

-Won Gagarin Cup (KHL’s championship trophy) with SKA St. Petersburg this past season

-Had 71 points (24 G, 47 A) in 57 games this past season for SKA St. Petersburg

UPDATED VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2017 NHL ENTRY DRAFT SELECTIONS

2017:

Three first round picks

Two second round picks

One third round pick

One fourth round pick

Two fifth round picks

Two sixth round picks

One seventh round pick

Total picks as of 6/21/17: 12

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS DRAFT PICKS ACQUIRED THROUGH THE EXPANSION DRAFT

Five in 2017

One in 2018

Three in 2019

One in 2020

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS DRAFT PICKS TRADED DURING EXPANSION DRAFT

Conditional third round pick for either 2017 or 2018 to MIN

Fourth round pick in 2018 to FLA

ROSTER BY POSITION

Forwards:

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare

Connor Brickley

William Carrier

David Clarkson

Cody Eakin

Mikhail Grabovski

Nikita Gusev

Erik Haula

William Karlsson

Brendan Leipsic

Oscar Lindberg

Jonathan Marchessault

James Neal

Tomas Nosek

David Perron

Teemu Pulkkinen

Reilly Smith

Chris Thorburn

Alex Tuch

Defensemen:

Jake Bischoff

Deryk Engelland

Alexei Emelin

Jason Garrison

Brayden McNabb

Jon Merrill

Marc Methot

Colin Miller

Luca Sbisa

David Schlemko

Griffin Reinhart

Nate Schmidt

Clayton Stoner

Shea Theodore

Trevor van Riemsdyk

Goaltenders:

Jean-Francois Berube

Marc-Andre Fleury

Calvin Pickard

All information above according to the Vegas Golden Knights and the NHL.