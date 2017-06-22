Valley businesses preparing for recreational marijuana sales

A marijuana leaf is seen in this undated file image. (FOX5)

Established medical marijuana businesses celebrated after Clark County approved their permits to sell recreational marijuana, but whether those sales will start July 1 is up in the air.

"Everyone's getting excited about what we are doing and being a part of history," Matt Gardiner of Shango Cannabis said.

Marijuana business owners said they are ready to make history on July 1, and start selling recreational marijuana in Nevada.

Clark County Commissioners Wednesday approved permits for 25 medical dispensaries like Shango Cannabis to start selling recreational weed.

"We've increased security we've increased our staff we've increased everything you could imagine in preparation for what we need to do," Gardiner said.

Shango has licenses to grow, distribute and sell marijuana.

But a judge recently ordered distribution licenses can only go to liquor wholesale dealers. State Sen. Tick Segerblom (D) said that's complicating the process.

"The judge said liquor distributors have to be involved, problem is they are not ready for July 1st so we have to come up with some kind of work around until they're going to be ready," Segerblom said.

The Department of Taxation said none of the five applications they received from liquor wholesalers are complete. They started working with the applicants, with hopes of certifying them to become distributors.

Segerblom, who helped lead the push for recreational marijuana, said it's important the state stays on track to start early sales.

"The sooner we get out there the more we're going to have a name for ourselves as far as tourism goes, you know California is supposed to go recreational Jan. 1st if we wait until then we'll just get lost in the shuffle," he said.

With the clock ticking dispensaries and marijuana advocates also have high hopes for a solution.

"I think that we'll see whatever needs to happen to make it work," Gardiner said.

