Kids in hot cars: Are valley parents being responsible?

On average across the country 37 children die every year after being left in hot cars. The valley is no stranger to this problem. Metro Police said on a yearly basis, officers respond to multiple calls about pets or children being left behind in sweltering heat. In a parked car, on days where it's triple digits, temperatures inside a car can reach 130 degrees in five minutes.

FOX5 went to multiple locations around the valley and checked more than 400 cars to see if any children or pets, were left behind. Out of every car we checked, the good news is, nothing was found.

We also wanted to check with Metro Police to see if we did come across something, what we should do.

"If you come upon a situation where a child is in danger, you need to do what you need to do," Metro Officer Larry Hadfield said. He also said if you're a parent, it's against the law to leave your car running with the AC and kids inside.

This year Metro said they're thankful they have not responded to any calls of children or pets being left in heat.

