Nearly 900 without power in southwest Las Vegas

More than 900 people were without power Wednesday afternoon, according to NV Energy.

The outage occurred just after 3 p.m .in the area of Russell Road and Grand Canyon Drive.

The company cited a car crash as the cause of the outage, which affected nearly 1,800 people at one point.

Power was estimated to be restored by 6 p.m.

