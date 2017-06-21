Nearly 900 without power in southwest Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Nearly 900 without power in southwest Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
Equipment at a NV Energy substation is seen in this undated image. (File/FOX5) Equipment at a NV Energy substation is seen in this undated image. (File/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

More than 900 people were without power Wednesday afternoon, according to NV Energy. 

The outage occurred just after 3 p.m .in the area of Russell Road and Grand Canyon Drive. 

The company cited a car crash as the cause of the outage, which affected nearly 1,800 people at one point. 

Power was estimated to be restored by 6 p.m. 

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.