Grand jury files 8 new charges against former CCSD substitute for inappropriate contact with children

A former CCSD elementary school substitute arrested in March now faces eight new criminal charges related to inappropriate contact with children.

A grand jury indictment charged Randall Minyard, 66, with six counts of felony lewdness with a child under 14, two counts of unlawful contact with a child (gross misdemeanors), and two counts of lewdness in the presence of a child or vulnerable person (felonies). At least two of these charges happened while Minyard was a school employee at Sandy Searles Miller Elementary school.

Minyard was originally booked in March into Clark County Detention Center on counts of first-offense lewdness with a child under 14 years old and sex act by a school employee with a pupil, 16 to 17 years old.

The police department did not immediately disclose other details of his arrest.

Clark County School District confirmed Minyard's employment as a substitute teacher at Sandy Searles Miller Elementary School. He was hired on Jan. 30 this year, but following his arrest, he was no longer employed with the district. CCSD did not disclose the specific reason for his ouster.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.