2 injured after roofing company's truck catches fire in Las Vegas

A fire truck leaves the scene of a fire off Boulder Highway on June 21, 2017. (Kathleen Jacob/FOX5)

Two people were injured after a roofing company's truck caught on fire Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at 9:39 a.m. in the 5600 block of Boulder Highway, near Tropicana Avenue.

According to the Clark County Fire Department, arriving crews found the utility truck full of roofing materials and supplies fully engulfed in flames. The fire was close to a residential building and spread to the third level of the structure.

A resident of the building and an employee of the roofing company were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, the department said.

24 units were evacuated and any displaced residents were expected to be relocated by the property manager, the department said.

The cause of the fire and estimated amount of damage are under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.