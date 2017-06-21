Henderson police warn community of growing scam

Henderson police want to alert the public of a growing scam, known as skimming.

The department said skimming involved attaching an electronic device to an ATM or a gas pump card reader to illegally taking account information from the victim.

The skimming devices can be attached externally or internally and vary in size, shape, and design. The devices are made to be unobtrusive or mimic legitimate card reading components, the department said.

Henderson police said residents can tell if skimming occurred or is occurring if the card slot on the reader is loose, or other parts of the machine have dislodged or appear altered. If there is a presence of double sided tape, glue or pry marks around the card reader. If a person is seen tampering with the card reader or standing near it for an unusual amount of time. If the lock on the card reader has been tampered with or if the device asks the card to be re-swiped multiple times.

If a skimming device has been found, do not touch or remove it. Instead, call Henderson police and the manager of the establishment that the skimmer has been located.

Henderson police can be reached at 702-267-4911. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

