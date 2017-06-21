Clark County: Air quality advisory for ozone, smoke

Smoke is seen in the Las Vegas Valley in this undated photo. (FOX5 FILE)

Clark County issued an air quality advisory Wednesday for elevated ozone levels and smoke due to a fire burning in Southern California.

Officials issued the advisories for "unhealthy, sensitive groups" through Thursday.

According to the Air Quality Index, people with heart disease, lung disease, older adults, and children may see more serious health effects during this time.

The levels of ozone and smoke were attributed to the Holcomb Fire, which is burning near Big Bear, California.

Officials said smoke can aggravate respiratory diseases, and contribute to ground-level ozone formation.

Experts recommend limiting outdoor exposure, keeping windows closed, running air conditioning inside your house, and car to reduce exposure.

The formation of ground-level ozone can be reduced by filling your gas tank after sunset, plan errands in one trip, limit the use of fireplaces, grill, fire pits, and gasoline-powered lawn equipment, and use mass transit, or carpool.

Officials update air quality conditions online.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.