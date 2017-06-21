14-year-old from Vegas drowns in swimming pool

Authorities are investigating an incident where a 14-year-old lost his life Tuesday night in west Las Vegas.

Police said they received a call about a drowning in the 4200 block of Nolan Lane, near Valley View Boulevard and Alta Drive, at about 8 p.m.

Metro said the boy was taken out of the pool and transported to the University Medical Center but later died at the hospital.

Wednesday, the Clark County Coroner's Office identified the 14-year-old as Edson Flores, of Las Vegas.

Investigators continue to have the incident under investigation, as the coroner's office said the cause of Flores death was pending.

